Union Daily Voice serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield
Union Daily Voice serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield

Union County Man Caught With More Than 7,000 Child Porn Files Gets 7+ Years In Fed Pen

Jerry DeMarco
Cuffs
Cuffs Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE

A Union County man found with more than 1,000 videos and 6,000 or so images of child pornography was sentenced Wednesday in Newark to more than seven years in federal prison.

Nicholas Pecil, 33, of Rahway, "used a peer-to-peer file-sharing program to download and share videos and images of child sexual abuse," U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito said.

Special agents with the U.S. Homeland Security Investigations found the more than 7,000 images during a warranted search of his home in May 2017, Carpenito said.Pecil took a plea deal rather than going to trial, admitting that he made the files available for sharing, the U.S. attorney said.

In addition to the 88-month prison term, U.S. District Judge John Michael Vazquez sentenced Pecil to 15 years of supervised release and ordered him to register as a sex offender in exchange for his plea to child porn possession and trafficking during a videoconference Wednesday.

The plea and sentence were secured by Assistant U.S. Attorney Anthony P. Torntore of Carpenito's Cybercrime Unit.

