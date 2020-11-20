Union County Firefighters Help Woman Deliver Election Day Baby Girl At Linden Home

Firefighters in Union County jumped to action to help deliver a baby girl after a local woman went into labor at her home on Election Day morning.

Linden firefighters rushed to a 4th Avenue home and found the woman lying in bed with the baby crowning, Fire Chief William Hasko Jr. said on Facebook.

Additional first responders arrived “within seconds” after determining that the birth was “imminent,” Hasko said.

Firefighters used an OB Kit to help the woman give birth to baby Deborah, who was born at 7:12 a.m. weighing 6 pounds and 10 ounces and measuring 20 inches long.

“The professional, rapid and deliberate actions of the firefighters on scene resulted in a successful delivery, followed by a safe transport to the hospital,” Hasko said.

Baby Deborah and the De Oliveira family stopped by the department Thursday for a meet-and-greet with the first responders who assisted with her safe and successful delivery.

“It was a pleasure to meet the family and baby,” said Hasko. “I want to wholeheartedly thank them for all their kind words and gifts they brought. As Chief of the Department I must say I am extremely proud of the firefighter’s actions and thank the City for providing us the resources to deliver prompt professional care to the citizens of Linden.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.