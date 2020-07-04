Union City Parks Worker Dies Of Coronavirus, City Cases Rise To 511

One of Union City's parks department workers died of coronavirus, his nephew said.

Marcelo Gonzalez died of coronavirus-related complications on April 4.

"My uncle was a gentle, humble, and strong man who loved all his family," Gio Gonzalez said.

"He will be missed dearly by all who loved him, knew him, spent time with him, and worked With him."

There were 511 coronavirus cases in Union City as of Monday night, Mayor Brian Stack said, urging residents to stay home.

United Airlines worker Carlos Consuegra of Union City died of coronavirus last month, despite being "healthy and strong," a coworker said.

