Two News Anchors From NJ Leaving NY1 As Part Of Gender Discrimination Suit Settlement

Two New Jersey news anchors are among five leaving NY1 after settling a gender discrimination suit alleging they were forced off the air and replaced by younger and less experienced hosts.

Roma Torre of Montclair, Kristen Shaugnessy of Scotch Plains, along with Amanda Farinacci, Vivian Lee and Jeanine Ramirez filed the lawsuit against the station in June 2019.

“After engaging in a lengthy dialogue with NY1, we believe it is in everyone’s interest — ours, NY1’s and our viewers’ — that this litigation be resolved, and we have mutually agreed to part ways,” the women said in a statement issued Thursday.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo described the news as a "tremendous loss" for NY1 viewers.

Torre got her start in news as a producer and writer at WCBS-TV. She spent five years at News 12 Long Island, before landing a daytime anchor position at NY1 the year it was founded, 1992.

She has won more than 30 awards including Emmys, in 1991 and 2019.

Shaughnessy got her start in radio in the early 1990s, then went on to work for a TV station in upstate New York.

In 1995, she became the breaking news and weekend news reporter for NY1.

She was one of the first reporters on the scene of the 9/11 attacks, and found the nearest payphone to report to the studio, IrishAmerica.com reports. She dropped the phone halfway through the call as the tower came down, the website says.

