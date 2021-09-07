Contact Us
Union Daily Voice serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield
RECOGNIZE HER? FBI Joins Effort To ID Body Found In Elizabeth

Jerry DeMarco
Anyone who can help identify the woman is asked to contact the Union County Prosecutor's Office/Homicide Task Force (HTF) at (732) 428-9412 or UCPOoutreach@ucnj.org. Or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov. Photo Credit: FBI Newark Field Office

The FBI turned to the public for help after joining the effort to identify a woman whose body was found in Elizabeth more than a year ago.

The body was found along railroad tracks off the 300 block of Port Avenue, in the shadow of the New Jersey Turnpike, on June 11, 2020, authorities said.

They didn’t say how they believe she died.

She’s Black or Hispanic, 25 to 35 years old, a little under 5-foot-7 and roughly 125 to 140 pounds.

She had closely cropped hair, may have worn a wig or other head covering and had double piercings in both ears.

An image of a vehicle of interest was originally released along with the sketch last November. It appears to be a light-colored Toyota Highlander – model year 2000 to 2006 -- with brightly polished rims and a roof rack. Authorities haven't said whether or not they've ruled it out of the investigation.

The scene was secured and processed by members of the Union County Homicide Task Force (HTF), assisted by members of the New Jersey State Police Crime Scene Unit, Union County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Unit and Elizabeth Police Department.

Anyone who can help identify the woman is asked to contact the HTF: (732) 428-9412 or UCPOoutreach@ucnj.org

Or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.

