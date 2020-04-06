Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Union Daily Voice serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield
Return to your home site

Menu

Union Daily Voice serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield

Nearby Towns

  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
  • Essex
    serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
  • Somerset
    serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsipanny-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
  • Hudson
    serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York
Breaking News: Tree Worker From Bergenfield Falls To Death In Ridgewood
News

Prosecutor Reviewing Plainfield Police Use Of Force During Arrest

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Acting Union County Prosecutor Lyndsay V. Ruotolo
Acting Union County Prosecutor Lyndsay V. Ruotolo Photo Credit: Union County Prosecutor's Office

Amid heightened sensitivity over law enforcement interactions, the Union County Prosecutor's Office is investigating an officer's use of force during an arrest Wednesday night.

Police were arresting an 18-year-old man for an undisclosed offense on the 300 block of Liberty Street Wednesday evening when he sustained the injury, Acting Union County Prosecutor Lyndsay V. Ruotolo said.

The injury required medical attention, which Plainfield police "timely facilitated," Ruotolo said.

Officers promptly notified police officials and the Professional Standards Unit within the Union County Prosecutor’s Office, the acting prosecutor said.

"In order to maintain the trust the community has in the men and women of the Plainfield Police Division, our agencies felt it was appropriate to have this matter investigated directly by the Prosecutor’s Office during this tumultuous time," Ruotolo said in a joint statement with Plainfield Police Director Lisa Burgess.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Union Daily Voice!

Serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.