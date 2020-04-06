Prosecutor Reviewing Plainfield Police Use Of Force During Arrest

Amid heightened sensitivity over law enforcement interactions, the Union County Prosecutor's Office is investigating an officer's use of force during an arrest Wednesday night.

Police were arresting an 18-year-old man for an undisclosed offense on the 300 block of Liberty Street Wednesday evening when he sustained the injury, Acting Union County Prosecutor Lyndsay V. Ruotolo said.

The injury required medical attention, which Plainfield police "timely facilitated," Ruotolo said.

Officers promptly notified police officials and the Professional Standards Unit within the Union County Prosecutor’s Office, the acting prosecutor said.

"In order to maintain the trust the community has in the men and women of the Plainfield Police Division, our agencies felt it was appropriate to have this matter investigated directly by the Prosecutor’s Office during this tumultuous time," Ruotolo said in a joint statement with Plainfield Police Director Lisa Burgess.

