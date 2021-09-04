Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Union Daily Voice serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield
Return to your home site

Menu

Union Daily Voice serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield

Nearby Towns

  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
  • Essex
    serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
  • Somerset
    serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
  • Hudson
    serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York
News

Pfizer Asks FDA To Approve Emergency Use Of COVID Vaccine In Kids 12-15

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Pfizer
Pfizer Photo Credit: Pfizer

Pfizer and BioNTech on Friday asked the Food and Drug Administration to expand emergency use authorization of the COVID-19 vaccine to include children ages 12 to 15.

The request comes following the Phase 3 trial in children ages 12 to 15, which demonstrated 100 percent efficacy and robust antibody response after vaccination.

The companies plan to request similar rulings by other regulatory authorities worldwide in coming days.

"The hope of starting to vaccinate this age group before the start of the next school year," CEO Albert Bourla previously said in a statement.

According to NBC's News Database, one-third of Americans have received at least one COVID-19 dose. Vaccines must be authorized for children in order to vaccinate the entire population.

As of Friday, more than 3.2 million New Jerseyans had received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 2 million others fully vaccinated.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Union Daily Voice!

Serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.