NJSP: Driver, 70, Killed In Labor Day Weekend Crash On Garden State Parkway

UPDATE: A 70-year-old driver from Middlesex County was killed in a Labor Day weekend crash on the Garden State Parkway, responders said.

The mid-2000 model Ford 500 sedan driven by Rick Attanasio, ran off the road in the southbound lanes at the Exit 137 ramp in Cranford and hit a metal traffic post before slamming into a tree at noon Saturday, New Jersey State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said.

A medical chopper landed on the Parkway but was dismissed after Cranford firefighters extricated Attanasio.

State Police were investigating the cause, Curry said.

The crash occurred around noon at Exit 137 on the southbound Garden State Parkway in Clark. Brian Metzler for DAILY VOICE

