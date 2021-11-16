NJ Man Admits Bribing Postal Workers To Steal Credit Cards From Mail To Fuel Shopping Sprees

A Union County man admitted bribing postal employees to steal credit cards that federal authorities said he then activated and used on shopping sprees.

Syid Boyd, 26, of Union, paid the government workers in cash for the stolen cards from the mail, then activated them "by posing as the actual account holders," Acting U.S. Attorney for New Jersey Rachael A. Honig said.

He then bought himself electronics and other items at various retail stores throughout New Jersey, she said.

Rather than face trial, Boyd took a deal from the government, pleading guilty via videoconference with a federal judge in Newarkto bribing USPS employees and credit card fraud, the U.S. attorney said.

Honig credited the postal inspectors of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and special agents with the USPS-Office of Inspector General's Northeast Area Field Office ,with the investigation leading to Monday's plea, secured by Jihee G. Suh, the deputy chief of her Special Prosecutions Division in Newark.

