Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Union Daily Voice serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield
Return to your home site

Menu

Union Daily Voice serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield

Nearby Towns

  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
  • Essex
    serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
  • Somerset
    serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
  • Hudson
    serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York
News

Newark Police Release Details In Death Of Linden's Jeffrey Mendoza

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Jeffrey Mendoza
Jeffrey Mendoza Photo Credit: Linden PD

A 20-year-old Linden who had been missing for more than a week was found dead in Newark after falling from the Pulaski Skyway into an automobile yard, authorities said March 3.

A widespread search was launched for Jeffrey Mendoza after he was reported missing around 9:45 p.m. Feb. 21. 

Mendoza's vehicle was found in the northbound lanes of the Pulaski Skyway on Feb. 23, Newark Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose said.

A search of the river using NPD's drones came up short. On Feb. 24, however, Mendoza's body was found in an automobile storage yard.

Authorities suspect Mendoza fell from the highway into the yard, Ambrose said.

"Due to the injuries sustained during the fall, it took detectives additional time to positively identify the victim with the involvement of Linden police," Ambrose said.

"This is not the news we had hoped for Linden," Linden Mayor Derek Armstead said March 2 in announcing Mendoza's death.

"We waited to update you on this tragic news out of concern and respect for the family. 

A GoFundMe account launched in an effort to help located Mendoza had raised more than $7,700 as of March. 3.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Union Daily Voice!

Serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.