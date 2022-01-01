Contact Us
Union Daily Voice serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield
Meet NJ's First Babies Born In 2022

Keyla with parents Maria and Joseduchi, of Irvington.
Keyla with parents Maria and Joseduchi, of Irvington. Photo Credit: Trinitas Medical Center

Oh, baby, they're here! New Jersey welcomed in its first babies born in 2022.

The first in the state was delivered at 12:02 a.m., at Trinitas Hospital in Elizabeth. Keyla was born to Maria and Joseduchi of Irvington and weighed 6 pounds and 15 ounces. Dr. Hannah Seltzer delivered her.

At 12:07 a.m., Gabriel David Springsteen-DeCurtis was born at Hackensack University Medical Center, at 6 pounds and 5 ounces. His parents are Thomas Springsteen and Katlynn DeCurtis, of Belleville.

At 12:58 a.m., baby Caden Nguyen Tran was born at Jefferson Washington Township Hospital to Linda Nguyen, a surgical nurse at the hospital, and her husband, Vankiet Tran, of Pennsauken. The couple also has a three-year-old daughter, Sofia, at home.

At The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood, Zion Donovan Bolden-Smith was born at 4:53 a.m. His parents are Sarah and Donovan, and he weighed 7 pounds and 11 ounces. The family lives in Bloomingdale.

At Holy Name in Teaneck, baby Ezra was born to Yamila and Ricardo of Bergenfield at 4:30 a.m. He weighed 7 pounds and 9 ounces.

Check back for more babies born around NJ on New Year's 2022.

