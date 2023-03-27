Less Pain At The Pump: NJ Gas Prices Drop From Last Year

Filling up your gas tank in New Jersey is becoming a little easier to stomach.

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in New Jersey is now $3.21 — a whole dollar per gallon cheaper than this time last year.

The AAA survey also found that gas in New Jersey is slightly cheaper than it was last week and last month.

AAA said recession fears have caused oil prices to remain steady even though spring sees more motorists hitting the road.

Garden State residents can brag about having gas prices cheaper than their neighbors. The average price of a gallon of gas in Connecticut, New York and Pennsylvania is $3.25, $3.42 and $3.55, respectively.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Union and receive free news updates.