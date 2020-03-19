Contact Us
Feds: ICE Employee At Immigrant Detention Center In Elizabeth Tests Positive For COVID-19

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me
Elizabeth Contract Detention Facility
Elizabeth Contract Detention Facility Photo Credit: globaldetentionproject.org

An ICE employee at the immigrant detention facility in Elizabeth tested positive for the coronavirus and was under self-quarantine, federal authorities said Thursday.

"The staff member is currently receiving treatment,'' a statement from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said in a statement. "Currently, no ICE detainees or other staff are symptomatic for COVID-19 at this facility."

Any detainees at the Elizabeth Contract Detention Facility who become infected would be placed in isolation, while those with moderate or severe symptoms would be taken to hospitals, the agency said.

The staffer is with an agency that handles medical services at the facility, ICE reported.

The facility, which has a capacity of about 300 detainees, reportedly had 195 on Thursday.

ICE epidemiologists have been tracking the virus, updating infection prevention protocols and guiding members of the Health Service Corps staff for screening and management of potential exposure among detainees.

