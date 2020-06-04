Drive-In Movie Theater Coming To Cranford

Grab some friends and prepare your popcorn — The Cranford Theater's drive-in location has received township approval.

The theater will begin selling tickets once an official announcement is made on its website, officials told Daily Voice.

The theater will operate at the Orange Avenue Pool parking lot on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights, with Sundays reserved for rain days, according to a release from the Cranford Township Committee.

The outdoor movie screenings will run through July 19 unless otherwise extended by the committee.

While no opening date has been announced yet, an opening date should be announced soon, according to a post on the theater’s Facebook page.

“We would like to thank the Township Of Cranford for their support and for working with us to bring you some great family entertainment this summer!” the post said.

Other drive-in theaters are located in Rockleigh and Hillsdale.

Follow the Cranford Theater on Facebook for more updates.

