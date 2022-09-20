Chipotle To Pay New Jersey $7.75 Million For Widespread Violation Of Child Labor Laws

Chipotle Mexican Grill has agreed to pay $7.75 million to New Jersey in a settlement resolving repeated and widespread violation's of child labor laws, the state's labor department announced.

A 2020 audit by the labor department found approximately 30,660 alleged violations impacting minors at New Jersey Chipotle restaurants, New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development (NJDOL) Commissioner Robert Asaro-Angelo and Attorney General Matt Platkin said.

The fast-casual chain apparently had minors working beyond the number of hours they're legally allowed, and failed to provide them timely and sufficient meal breaks, the labor department said.

The audit was spurred by Chipotle’s history of child labor law violations in New Jersey and other states. Locations in Fort Lee, Bloomfield, Mays Landing and Parsippany had been cited for Child Labor Law violations in 2016-2018.

New Jersey’s child labor laws are specific about the number of hours minors are allowed to work, depending on their age and whether it’s a school day or during the summer.

All penalties received go to the NJDOL’s Child Labor Law Enforcement Trust Fund, which is used to enforce laws protecting children in the workplace, and to educate employers, employer organizations, employees, unions, teachers, counselors, and other professionals engaged in work involving minors.

As part of the settlement, Chipotle agreed to periodic self-audits, designating a child labor compliance official, and mandatory formal training for all current and future managers, supervisors and staff members to raise awareness of New Jersey’s child labor protections and create a work environment that is safe, lawful and rewarding for minor employees.

Additionally, in Massachusetts, the company agreed to pay $1.4 million in restitution and penalties in 2020 for child labor and wage violations at more than 50 locations in that state.

Of the total restitution, $7.7 million was for penalties, and $85,000 was for attorney fees.

The Chipotle matter was handled on behalf of the State by the following attorneys from the Division of Law’s Civil Rights and Labor Enforcement Section: Deputy Attorney General and Section Chief Peter Basso, Deputy Attorney General Nadya Comas, and former Deputy Attorney General Sarah Levine.

