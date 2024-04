At 5 a.m. Plainfield police responded to the 700 block of East 3rd St. on a report of a crash, Andrea Wright, a spokeswoman for the city said.

Upon arrival, police located a man who crashed his motorcycle into a parked car, Wright said. EMS responded and the man was pronounced dead at the scene, Wright said.

The crash remains under investigation, Wright said. The man's name, age and residence has not been released.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Union and receive free news updates.