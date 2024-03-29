Man Convicted Of Pointing Loaded Handgun At Victim: Union County Prosecutor

On Jan. 24, 2022 on the 1000 block of Chandler Ave., Ralph Bouzy pointed at a handgun at a person's face before a struggle ensued, Union County Prosecutor William Daniel said.

As the altercation continued, 10 bullets became dislodged, Daniel said. Bouzy tried to reload the gun with the fallen magazine, before the victim grabbed the magazine and thew it out of reach, Daniel said. Bouzy then fled the scene with the remainder of the firearm, Daniel said.

Bouzy was convicted of unlawful possession of a handgun, possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose, terroristic threats and aggravated assault. He faces up to 10 years in prison when he is sentenced in May.

