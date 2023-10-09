Longtime Linden Police Officer Matthew Carew Dies: 'A Class Act'

A Rahway resident, Carew started as a police officer the Keansburg Police Department before transferring to Linden, according to his obituary. He retired in 2014.

Carew is survived by his wife, Rita, his children, Andrew and Christopher, his grandchildren, Mia, Ayva, Chloe and Riley and other relatives.

Condolences to the family poured in on LPD's Facebook post, where one person remembered Carew as "a class act."

A funeral will be held at St. Elizabeth Church in Linden on Wednesday, Oct. 11 at 10 a.m. He will be interred at St. Gertrude Cemetery in Colonia.

To view his obituary, click here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Union and receive free news updates.