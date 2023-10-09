Mostly Cloudy 63°

SHARE

Longtime Linden Police Officer Matthew Carew Dies: 'A Class Act'

Matthew Carew, who served in the Linden Police Department for 40 years, died on Friday, Oct. 6 at the age of 70, the Linden Police Department announced.

Matthew Carew
Matthew Carew Photo Credit: Linden Police Department
Sam Barron

A Rahway resident, Carew started as a police officer the Keansburg Police Department before transferring to Linden, according to his obituary. He retired in 2014.

Carew is survived by his wife, Rita, his children, Andrew and Christopher, his grandchildren, Mia, Ayva, Chloe and Riley and other relatives.

Condolences to the family poured in on LPD's Facebook post, where one person remembered Carew as "a class act."

A funeral will be held at St. Elizabeth Church in Linden on Wednesday, Oct. 11 at 10 a.m. He will be interred at St. Gertrude Cemetery in Colonia. 

To view his obituary, click here.

to follow Daily Voice Union and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE