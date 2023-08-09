Linden ShopRite Worker Who Battled Brain Cancer For 17 Years Dies: 'Always Been A Fighter'

Born in Elizabeth, Vilela was an active member of a brain tumor support group and worked at Elizabeth General Hospital, ShopRite in Linden and Wegmans in Woodbridge, his obituary reads.

He is survived by his wife, Meghan, his son, Mauricio, his parents, Maria and Acacio, his sister Sonia as well as other family members, according to his obituary.

Following his death, Vilela's tribute wall was filled with remembrances.

"Your sense of humor had everyone rolling," wrote one mourner. "Heaven is rejoicing while earth is in tears."

"There are so many memories I remember from our childhood years growing up," wrote another mourner. "I always thought of you as my cousin. To me you were family . You have always been a fighter and a happy man and good father and husband."

Prior to Vilela's death, a GoFundMe was set up to support his end-of-life care. As of Wednesday, August 9, more than $33,000 has been raised.

A funeral was held on Tuesday, August 1 at St Michael's Church in Cranford. To view his obituary, click here.

