Linden Firefighter Falls Through Second Floor Battling Blaze

The fire at 125 Gesner Street was eventually extinguished, Mayor Derek Armstead said. Supporting physical structures were removed from the home, including a staircase and supporting beams, Armstead said.

There were no permits on file for work on the home, Armstead said.

"This is deeply concerning, as this illegal work may very well prove to be responsible for creating this disaster in which a firefighter could have been severely injured, or even lost his or her life," said Armstead.

