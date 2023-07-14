Light Rain 86°

Linden Firefighter Falls Through Second Floor Battling Blaze

A Linden firefighter fell through the second floor while attempting to extinguish a house fire on Friday, July 14, authorities said.

Firefighters battled a house fire on Gesner Street in Linden. Photo Credit: Google Maps
The fire at 125 Gesner Street was eventually extinguished, Mayor Derek Armstead said. Supporting physical structures were removed from the home, including a staircase and supporting beams, Armstead said.

There were no permits on file for work on the home, Armstead said.

"This is deeply concerning, as this illegal work may very well prove to be responsible for creating this disaster in which a firefighter could have been severely injured, or even lost his or her life," said Armstead.

