Devoted Union County Dad With Terminal Brain Cancer Prompts Wave Of Community Support

Valerie Musson
Support is on the rise for the family of a beloved Union County dad diagnosed with terminal brain cancer. Photo Credit: GoFundMe Screengrab

Victor Vilela was diagnosed with a brain tumor through scans after a car accident 16 years ago, according to a GoFundMe launched for his end-of-life care.

The scans led to an official diagnosis of Glioblastoma Astrocytoma Multiforme, an “extremely aggressive form of cancer,” the campaign says.

Since then, the dedicated dad has had a nonstop treatment journey, undergoing two invasive surgeries, as well as chemotherapy, radiation, and physical therapy.

Still, Victor’s tumor continued to grow, the family discovered at a recent doctor’s visit. This led to further testing and the heartbreaking diagnosis that he has “a few months of life left,” according to the fundraiser.

Nearly $15,000 had been raised as of Wednesday, Dec. 7. In addition to end-of-life care, the funds will be used for some “bucket list outings,” burial expenses, and future investments for Victor’s loving 10-year-old son, Mauricio.

“Victor was ineligible for life insurance when he discovered his diagnosis,” reads the campaign. “Please help support Victor, his wife and their 10-year-old son, Mauricio, through this challenging time. All donations are greatly appreciated.”

Click here to view/donate on GoFundMe.

