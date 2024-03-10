It happened just as David Niven was introducing Elizabeth Taylor.

Opel was a photographer and art gallery owner who was born in East Orange, NJ.

Fifty years later, Robert Opel's memory lives on, with help from Oscar's host Jimmy Kimmel and John Cena.

“Can you imagine if a nude man ran across the stage today?” Kimmel said at the event Sunday night, March 10.

“I said, can you imagine if a nude man ran across the stage today? Wouldn’t that be crazy?”

Enter: WWE star John Cena. Naked. Well, practically.

(It's ironic because Cena's tagline is "You can't see me" and because he was presenting the award for Best Costume Design).

"Costumes, they are so important" Cena said. "Maybe the most important thing there is."

The award went to "Poor Things."

