Mostly Cloudy 50°

SHARE

Jan. 10 NJ School Delays

Schools across New Jersey were delayed or closed Wednesday morning, Jan. 10 due to impacts from the storm that left much of the state under water.

School bus

School bus

 Photo Credit: Noname_13 Pixabay
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

Thousands of residents were without power and several inches of rain fell overnight.

The following districts were closed:

  • Bedminster Township (Somerset)
  • Denville (Morris)
  • Long Beach Island (Surf City)
  • Somerset Hills
  • Roxbury

The following district have a delayed opening:

  • Clifton
  • Clinton-Glen Gardner
  • Deptford
  • Dumont
  • Franklin Township (Somerset)
  • Garfield
  • Hackensack
  • Highland Park
  • Jefferson Twp.
  • Kinnelon
  • Linden
  • Madison
  • Midland Park
  • Montclair
  • North Hunterdon/Voorhees Regional
  • North Brunswick
  • North Caldwell
  • North Plainfield
  • Oradell
  • Palisades Park
  • Paramus
  • Parsippany 
  • Piscataway
  • Pompton Lakes
  • Rahway 

  • Ramapo-Indian Hill Regional Schools

  • Ramsey

  • River Dell Regional

  • Riverdale

  • Rockaway

  • Roselle Park

  • South Brunswick

  • South Plainfield

  • Spotswood

  • Tenafly

  • Totowa

  • Wallington

  • Wanaque

  • Warren Hills Regional

  • Warren Township

  • Watchung

  • West Orange

This is a developing story. Check back for more or email clevine@dailyvoice.com with contributions.

to follow Daily Voice Union and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE