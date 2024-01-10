Thousands of residents were without power and several inches of rain fell overnight.

The following districts were closed:

Bedminster Township (Somerset)

Denville (Morris)

Long Beach Island (Surf City)

Somerset Hills

Roxbury

The following district have a delayed opening:

Clifton

Clinton-Glen Gardner

Deptford

Dumont

Franklin Township (Somerset)

Garfield

Hackensack

Highland Park

Jefferson Twp.

Kinnelon

Linden

Madison

Midland Park

Montclair

North Hunterdon/Voorhees Regional

North Brunswick

North Caldwell

North Plainfield

Oradell

Palisades Park

Paramus

Parsippany

Piscataway

Pompton Lakes

Rahway

Ramapo-Indian Hill Regional Schools

Ramsey

River Dell Regional

Riverdale

Rockaway

Roselle Park

South Brunswick

South Plainfield

Spotswood

Tenafly

Totowa

Wallington

Wanaque

Warren Hills Regional

Warren Township

Watchung

West Orange

This is a developing story. Check back for more or email clevine@dailyvoice.com with contributions.

