Thousands of residents were without power and several inches of rain fell overnight.
The following districts were closed:
- Bedminster Township (Somerset)
- Denville (Morris)
- Long Beach Island (Surf City)
- Somerset Hills
- Roxbury
The following district have a delayed opening:
- Clifton
- Clinton-Glen Gardner
- Deptford
- Dumont
- Franklin Township (Somerset)
- Garfield
- Hackensack
- Highland Park
- Jefferson Twp.
- Kinnelon
- Linden
- Madison
- Midland Park
- Montclair
- North Hunterdon/Voorhees Regional
- North Brunswick
- North Caldwell
- North Plainfield
- Oradell
- Palisades Park
- Paramus
- Parsippany
- Piscataway
- Pompton Lakes
- Rahway
Ramapo-Indian Hill Regional Schools
Ramsey
River Dell Regional
Riverdale
Rockaway
Roselle Park
South Brunswick
South Plainfield
Spotswood
Tenafly
Totowa
Wallington
Wanaque
Warren Hills Regional
Warren Township
Watchung
West Orange
This is a developing story. Check back for more or email clevine@dailyvoice.com with contributions.
