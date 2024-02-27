Hulk Hogan's Attorney Representing Westfield Student Filing AI Nude Photo Lawsuit

The lawsuit was filed after the student and her family found out no criminal charges were to be filed against the defendant in the suit and other witnesses did not cooperate with police, according to the complaint.

The plaintiffs are asking $150,000 for each image that was disseminated.

The student is represented by Shane Vogt, a Florida based litigator, whose clients have included Hulk Hogan and Sarah Palin, and John Guylas, a local attorney.

"Jane Doe is one of many girls and women who have been and will continue to be exploited, abused, and victimized by non-consensual pornography generated through artificial intelligence ('AI')," reads the lawsuit, which was filed last month in federal court.

"Specifically, Jane Doe and several other minor girls were exploited and violated when the Defendant used an AI application or website over the Internet to create, obtain, possess, view, save, disclose, and disseminate nonconsensual nude images of Jane Doe and other minor girls in violation of federal and state law."

According to the lawsuit, the defendant, referred to as K.G, sent the 15-year-old a friend request on Instagram, which she accepted, giving him access to her posts. K.G. took screenshots and downloaded photos of the student and other girls from their social media accounts, and generated nude images of them without their consent, according the lawsuit.

K.G. uploaded the photos on a website whose sole purpose is to remove the clothing from individuals depicted in uploaded images or photos, according to the lawsuit. K.G. showed the photos to his classmates via Snapchat, according to the lawsuit. The student and her parents found out about the nude images last October.

“All the girls and women being victimized by nonconsensual pornography created using artificial intelligence deserve to have someone willing to fight for their them and their privacy," Vogt said. "We are extremely proud and humbled to have been given the responsibility to do that for our incredibly brave client in this case.”

Since finding out the photos were disseminated, the student has suffered reputational and psychological harm, according to the lawsuit.

"We are aware of reports of legal proceedings but cannot comment on ongoing litigation or confidential matters involving students," Westfield Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Raymond González:

Last month, Francesca Mani, a student at Westfield High School who had fake nude images of herself circulated, went to Congress to advocate for legislation to stop the spread of deepfake pornography generated by artificial intelligence.

HR 3106, the Preventing Deepfakes of Intimate Images Act will prohibit the non-consensual disclosure of digitally altered intimate images and makes the sharing of these images a criminal offense. Mani was 14 when the images of her circulated.

According to Vogt, Mani is not the student who filed the lawsuit.

