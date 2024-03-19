Geromy Bonilla, Elizabeth Resident, Dies At 30

A fundraiser has been set up to support Bonilla's family and to assist with funeral expenses. As of Tuesday, March 19, almost $9,000 has been raised.

"In this time of immense grief, we find solace in the prayers and support from our dear family and friends," Jennifer Martinez, who organized the fundraiser said. "Your compassion will forever be etched in our hearts, just as Geromy's love will forever illuminate our lives."

Bonilla is survived by father, Dulce, his children, Jasiah and Olivia, and his brothers, Luis and Gian Carlos, according to the fundraiser.

A blessing service will be held on Wednesday, March 20 at 7 p.m. at Las Rosas Bannworth Funeral Home in Elizabeth.

To view his obituary, click here. To view the fundraiser, click here.

