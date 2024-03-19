A Few Clouds 36°

SHARE

Geromy Bonilla, Elizabeth Resident, Dies At 30

Geromy Bonilla, a 30-year-old Elizabeth resident, died on Friday, March 15 at the age of 30, according to his obituary.

Geromy Bonilla

Geromy Bonilla

 Photo Credit: GoFundMe
Sam Barron

A fundraiser has been set up to support Bonilla's family and to assist with funeral expenses. As of Tuesday, March 19, almost $9,000 has been raised. 

"In this time of immense grief, we find solace in the prayers and support from our dear family and friends," Jennifer Martinez, who organized the fundraiser said. "Your compassion will forever be etched in our hearts, just as Geromy's love will forever illuminate our lives."

Bonilla is survived by father, Dulce, his children, Jasiah and Olivia, and his brothers, Luis and Gian Carlos, according to the fundraiser. 

A blessing service will be held on Wednesday, March 20 at 7 p.m. at Las Rosas Bannworth Funeral Home in Elizabeth. 

To view his obituary, click here. To view the fundraiser, click here.

to follow Daily Voice Union and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE