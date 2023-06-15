Partly Cloudy 70°

Four Teenagers Arrested After Overturning Stolen Vehicle: Summit Police

An overturned vehicle led to the apprehension of four 16-year-olds  from Essex County for stealing a car on Wednesday, June 14, Summit Police said.

Sam Barron

At 4:11 p.m., Summit Police began to follow a 2019 Audi A5 that was reported stolen in Montclair. The vehicle was traveling east on the Route 24 south service road near Hobart Ave when it sped onto Route 24 East, officers said.

The vehicle sideswiped six cars before overturning near the 9A Broad Street exit, police said. The four suspects exited the vehicle and fled east on the highway shoulder into a PSE&G maintenance yard on 48 Middle Ave., police said.

Three of the suspects were from Irvington, while one was from Newark, police said. They were released to a custody of their guardians pending a court hearing, police said. 

