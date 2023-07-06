Five North Jersey Residents Killed In South Carolina Plane Crash: Report (Developing)

The single engine Piper PA-32 crashed in North Myrtle Beach on Sunday morning, July 1, leaving the following East Orange victims dead:

Sean Gardner, 7, and his mother, Tanique Chu were killed in the crash, along with Odaycia Edwards, 17 and her mother, Suzette Coleman-Edwards, 42.

The pilot, Dr. Joseph Farnese, was also killed in the crash, officials told CBS News.

The crash remains under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board, officials told CBS News.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

