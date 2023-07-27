Family Of New Providence Boy Fighting Lymphoma Sees Community Support

The New Providence resident was battling stomach pains and after a trip to the emergency room, it was discovered he had a mass on his colon, necessitating emergency surgery. The largest mass was removed, though some tumors remain and Gray will be forced to have a colostomy bag for the next six to eight months.

Gray was diagnosed with Burkett's Lymphoma, though the condition is treatable and his prognosis is good. He will remain in the hospital for the next four to six weeks.

A fundraiser has been created to assist his family with expenses, as the hospital is an hour away from their home. As of Thursday July 27, more than $10,600 has been raised.

To view the fundraiser, click here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Union and receive free news updates.