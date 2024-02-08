Emaciated Senior Cat Abandoned Outside Plainfield Shelter

The black cat was left outside all night in the cold, "shivering and scared for his life," the shelter said on Facebook. The shelter posted video of the cat being left behind.

Once staff discovered him, he was warmed up with food and a heating pad and is currently sleeping peacefully, the shelter said.

The shelter said it is working to find him a forever home. Anyone with information on his owner is asked to contact the Animal Control Department at 908-754-0300 or contact@pahs.org

