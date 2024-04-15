Elizabeth Man Sexually Assaulted Children: Prosecutor

Luis Pauta Matute a.k.a. "Don Luis" was arrested after referrals to the Union County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit from the Roselle Police Department in Dec. 2023 and Kenilworth Police Department in March 2024, Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel, Elizabeth Police Director Earl Graves, and Elizabeth Police Chief Giacomo Sacca said.

He was charged with four counts of aggravated sexual assault, three counts of sexual assault and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child, authorities said. He is being held in the Essex County Jail pending a detention hearing on Tuesday, April 16, authorities said.

