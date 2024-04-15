Mostly Cloudy 59°

SHARE

Elizabeth Man Sexually Assaulted Children: Prosecutor

A 68-year-old Elizabeth man was arrested and charged with sexually assaulting two minors on Wednesday, April 10, between 2013 and 2021, authorities said.

Don Luis

Don Luis

 Photo Credit: Union County Prosecutor's Office
Sam Barron

Luis Pauta Matute a.k.a. "Don Luis" was arrested after referrals to the Union County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit from the Roselle Police Department in Dec. 2023 and Kenilworth Police Department in March 2024, Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel, Elizabeth Police Director Earl Graves, and Elizabeth Police Chief Giacomo Sacca said.

He was charged with four counts of aggravated sexual assault, three counts of sexual assault and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child, authorities said. He is being held in the Essex County Jail pending a detention hearing on Tuesday, April 16, authorities said.

to follow Daily Voice Union and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE