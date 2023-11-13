A Few Clouds 43°

Elizabeth Man Robbed 7-Eleven At Gunpoint: Police

<p>A 7-Eleven was robbed at gunpoint in Linden in 2020.</p>

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
Sam Barron

A 29-year-old Elizabeth man was arrested on Wednesday, Nov. 8 for robbing a 7-Eleven at gunpoint in Linden in May 2020, authorities said.

At 2 a.m. on May 20, Andrew Medeiros entered the 7-Eleven at 2309 E. Edgar Rd., pointed a blank handgun at the cashier and demanded money from the register, Linden police said. Medeiros made off with $500, police said.

Following an extensive investigation, police identified Medeiros as the robber. He was charged with robbery in the first degree, aggravated assault in the fourth degree and multiple weapons offenses.

He was remanded to Essex County Jail pending a court appearance, police said.

