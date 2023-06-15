East Orange Teen Attempted Vehicle Break-In: Linden Police

Police responded to the 900 block of Bacheller Avenue at around noon after a witness observed Tariq Frye walk up to the driveway of a nearby home and attempt to enter a car parked in the driveway, Guenther said.

Frye was seen walking on E. Edgar Road and after a short investigation, he was placed under arrest, Guenther said. Frye was charged with burglary in the third degree and released on a summons pending a scheduled court appearance.

Detectives said they believe Frye may be involved in similar crimes throughout the area, and additional witnesses or victims are encouraged to contact the Linden Police Detective Bureau at 908-474-8537.

