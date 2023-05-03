Dr. McKenzie: Two-Time Giants Super Bowl Champ Earns Ph.D From Kean University

The two-time Super Bowl Champion for the New York Giants is earning a doctorate in counseling and supervision from Kean University. McKenzie, a native of Willingboro Township, was drafted by the New York Jets out of Penn State in 2001 and played three seasons with Gang Green before signing with the Giants as a free agent.

He played the rest of his career with the Giants, retiring in 2011, following his second Super Bowl victory in 2011.

After leaving the gridiron, he earned his master's in counseling at William Paterson University in 2016. He has worked with teenagers struggling with substance abuse in Irvington,

“I think they felt a former professional athlete had relevant experience to speak about discipline and give an honest viewpoint,” McKenzie said. “I liked giving my clients an opportunity to talk about their issues – to be someone who would advocate for them, have conversations to figure out ways to overcome issues, and not look at them as victims of circumstances.”

For his dissertation, McKenzie interviewed clinicians to gain perspective on the substance use assessments of Black teenagers. McKenzie will be a part of Kean's commencement ceremonies at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center on Tuesday, May 16. Following his graduation, McKenzie plans on becoming a licensed professional counselor.

McKenzie said he has found counseling to be more taxing than playing football.

“Football, it’s just a matter of doing the work and making sure you’re prepared on Sunday," McKenzie said. "With counseling, you can’t actually prepare for who walks through that door. Football is pretty simple, either you win or lose. As a counselor, every day you’re dealing with someone who’s in crisis.”

