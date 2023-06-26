Days-Long Argument Culminates In Summit Shooting: Police

Jaime Tapia-Lobos, 33, of Irvington, had been arguing with his 35-year-old Vauxhall victim before the incident Saturday morning, June 24 in Summit, local police said.

Tapia-Lobos and two other men were standing on the sidewalk around 8:35 a.m., at 130 Park Ave., in Summit when the victim drove up, got out of his vehicle, and approached the group, authorities said.

"The suspect and victim immediately became engaged in a heated argument that became physical," police said. "The suspect then produced a handgun from his backpack and fired at the victim, striking him three times at a close range."

Tapia-Lobos fled on foot towards Ashwood Avenue and was later found in Plainfield. Meanwhile, the victim got in his car and drove himself to the emergency department at Overlook Medical Center.

Jaime Tapia-Lobos was being held in the Essex County Jail on charges of First degree attempted murder, aggravated assault, and various other weapons offenses, police in Summit said.

A court appearance is set for Monday, June 26.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Union and receive free news updates.