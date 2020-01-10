Tommy's Tavern + Tap Announces Opening Dates For 3 Additional NJ Locations

Tommy's Tavern + Tap has announced an opening dates for three new locations in New Jersey.

The restaurant, bar and pizzeria is coming to Morris, Mercer and Passaic counties in the next coming months.

The Morris Plains location will open this month, the Princeton location will open next month and the Clifton spot will be open by Christmas, the restaurant said on its website and social media pages.

Tommy's has locations in Staten Island, NY, Sea Bright, NJ and Freehold, NJ.

The Clifton restaurant will be located at 828 Route 3, at the former site of TGI Friday's at the Promenade.

The addresses on the other two new locations have not yet been announced.

