Popular North Jersey Froyo Shop Closing Due To 'Someone Else's Actions'

A popular frozen yogurt shop that weathered many a storm is closing after a decade of business in North Jersey.

Bohemian Raspberry on South Avenue E. in Westfield made the announcement on June 22 in a Facebook post, saying the landlord has plans for our building that do not include them. The last day of business will be Aug. 1.

"We persevered through a pandemic but have no recourse for someone else’s actions," the post reads.

"The shop opened days before Hurricane Sandy bore down on NJ, leaving the community decimated. As luck would have it, our opening day flags and electric service survived the storm.

"Boraz became a 'charging station' in more ways than we could have ever imagined. Friendships that were forged that week have endured to this day."

Customers lamented the shop's closing.

"While we will miss your wonderful froyo what will truly be missed is your kindness and giving spirit," one person wrote. "You have had such a positive impact on this community, thank you for that."

"Barry you will be missed tremendously," another added. "You created something incredible and it’s a true testament to who you are."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.