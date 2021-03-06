Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Union Daily Voice serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield
Union Daily Voice serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield

OpenTable Says These 22 Restaurants Define New Jersey Dining

Valerie Musson
Serenade in Chatham made OpenTable's list of restaurants that "define" New Jersey dining.
Serenade in Chatham made OpenTable's list of restaurants that "define" New Jersey dining. Photo Credit: Instagram (@orderstoomuch)

Garden State dining comes in many different forms: from quaint and cozy diners to bustling bistros, the state’s culinary landscape truly has something for everyone.

A total of 22 eateries made OpenTable’s new list of the “restaurants that define New Jersey dining.”

Scroll down to view the full list, which is divided into sections for North, Central and South Jersey.

North Jersey:

  • The Saddle River Inn, Saddle River
  • Hunan Taste, Danville/Montclair
  • La Isla, Hoboken 
  • Mesob, Montclair
  • Felina, Ridgewood
  • Forno’s of Spain, Newark
  • Mehndi, Morristown
  • Serenade, Chatham
  • Jockey Hollow, Morristown 
  • Razza, Jersey City

Central Jersey

  • Lambertville Station, Lambertville 
  • The Frog & The Peach, New Brunswick 
  • Delta’s, New Brunswick
  • Mistral, Princeton
  • Semolina, Red Bank

Jersey Shore/South Jersey:

  • Grand Tavern, Neptune
  • La Cita, Cherry Hill
  • Setaara, Atlantic City
  • Peter Shields Inn, Cape May
  • Capriccio, Atlantic City 
  • Deauville Inn, Strathmere 
  • Tre Famiglia, Haddonfield

Click here for the full list.

