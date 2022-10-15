Contact Us
Union Daily Voice serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Passaic County Man Convicted Of $80,000 Back-To-Back Bank Robberies
Business

Here's What's Replacing Shuttered Bergen County Charlie Brown's

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Steak from Fire & Oak Montvale.
Steak from Fire & Oak Montvale. Photo Credit: Fire & Oak Montvale Facebook photo

North Jersey restaurateurs are bringing a new eatery to the location of a shuttered Bergen County Charlie Brown's.

The owners of Fire & Oak — with locations in Jersey City and Montvale — are opening the Oak House Grill on Kinderkamack Road in Oradell, BoozyBurbs reports.

Fire & Oak serves modern American fare along with sushi, however, a menu for Oak House Grill has not yet been announced. Renovations to the restaurant are under way.

Click here for more from BoozyBurbs.

to follow Daily Voice Union and receive free news updates.