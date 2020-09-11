COVID-19: Longtime NJ Wedding Hall That Owes $531K In Back Taxes Shutters

A longtime North Jersey wedding hall has closed its doors after nearly 50 years in business, its owners citing the COVID-19 pandemic.

Events booked at Snuffy's Pantagis Renaissance in Scotch Plains are being cancelled, director Steven Pantagis told TAPinto.

The company owes more than $531,074 in back taxes and $45,238 in sewer bills, NJ.com reports citing tax records.

Around this time last year, the township approved the site for redevelopment. Still, Pantagis denied the hall was closing.

Then, last month, company shareholder Nick Pantagis told media outlets that Snuffy's was not planning on closing.

Steve Pantagis later told TAPinto that Nick "had no right" to say so.

"My partners and I voted unanimously," Steve Pantagis told TAPinot. "We are closing because of COVID. I apologize (to the people this has effected)."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.