Chick-fil-A Opening New NJ Location With Drive-Thru

Chick-fil-A is opening yet another New Jersey location.

The new store located on West Edgar Road in Linden is set to open on March 10, bringing 120 full- and part-time jobs to the area.

Marlon Terrell is the independent franchised owner, and will be responsible for all day-to-day activities of the business.

The eatery will be open for drive-thru and take-out only.

In celebration of the new restaurant, Chick-fil-A of Linden will be surprising 100 local heroes making an impact in Union County with free Chick-fil-A for a year.

Additionally, in honor of the new restaurant opening, Chick-fil-A will donate $25,000 to Feeding America. The funds will be distributed to partners within the greater Linden area to aid in the fight against hunger.

Chick-fil-A will be located at 900 W. Edgar Road, and will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Thursday and 6:30 a.m. to 11 p.m., Friday and Saturday.

