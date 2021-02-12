Another Wawa Opens In NJ & More On The Way

After years of planning, a long-awaited New Jersey Wawa store is hours away from opening its doors.

The Plainfield location will open at 1470 South Ave., at 8 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 3, NJ.com reports. Free T-shirts will be given to the first 100 customers, and all customers will get free coffee through Sunday, Dec. 5.

The property sold last October for $8.8 million, according to the Kislak Company. The property includes 5,051 square feet of newly-constructed retail space on 1.71 acres and a triple net ground lease with Wawa that includes an initial 20-year term, multiple renewal options and future rent increases, the company said in a news release.

This will be the sixth Wawa for Union County, and is replacing Giovanna's Restaurant, which shuttered in 2019 after nearly four decades in business.

Several other Wawa stores are set to open across New Jersey, according to the convenience store's website. They will be located at:

Bridgeton: Rt. 49 & Bank Street (Fall 2021)

Gibbsboro: 3 Lakeview Drive N. (Fall 2021)

Freehold: 3303 Route 9 (Fall 2021)

Butler: 1512 Route 23 (Fall 2021)

North Bergen: 74th St. & Tonnelle Ave. (NEC) (Spring 2022)

Chesterfield: 210 Monmouth Road (Winter 2022)

Mount Holly: 2671 Route 206 (Winter 2022)

