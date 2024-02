Cranford police shared a photo of the dog, who appears to be a pitbull, along with a cardboard sign that reads:

"Name: Zeus. NOT rabid. No biting. Need a home."

Zeus was found Thursday, Feb. 15 tied to a pole on Lexington Avenue near Unami Park, police said.

Anyone who knows the owner or who has information on Zeus is urged to call police at 908-272-2222 and ask for D/Lt. Durkin. The dog is safe in a shelter, police said.

