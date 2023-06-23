2020 Homicide Victim Finally Identified: Union County Prosecutors

In June 2020, the body of 23-year-old Jasmine Featherstone, an Elizabeth resident, was discovered along the railroad tracks in the area of the 300 block of Port Avenue, Union County Prosecutor William Daniel said. An autopsy determined her death to be a homicide.

Authorities were able to identify Featherstone using DNA testing, Daniel said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Prosecutor’s Office Sergeant Lamar Hartsfield at 908-451-1873, Detective Angela Concepcion at 908-341-5416 or Elizabeth Police Department Detective Louis Demondo at 908-558-2100, Daniel said.

