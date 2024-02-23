Overcast with Haze 46°

13-Year-Old Newark Boy Carjacked Victim In Cranford: Police

A 13-year-old Newark boy was recently arrested for a carjacking in Cranford that occurred last fall, authorities said.

Cranford Police

 Photo Credit: Cranford Police Facebook
Sam Barron

On Saturday, Sept. 23 at 9:26 p.m., police responded to a business on the 300 block of East North Avenue following a report of a motor vehicle theft, Detective Lieutenant  Spencer Durkin of the Cranford Police Department, said. 

The victim said a person entered the passenger side of their car and tried to drive off while they were putting air in the tires, Durkin said. The two got into a physical altercation, during which a second suspect arrived and threatened the victim with violence, Durkin said.

The first suspect fled the scene with the victim's car while the second suspect left in a stolen Porsche, Durkin said.

 A six-month investigation led to police identifying one of the suspects as a 13-year-old from Newark, Durkin said. He was charged with carjacking and remanded to a juvenile detention center in Essex County, Durkin said.

