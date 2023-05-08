Worker's Leg Broken By Fallen Beam At Site Of Future Teaneck Senior Housing Complex

The 23-year-old worker was walking between two metal I beams at ground level when one of them tipped onto his leg shortly after 1 p.m. Monday, May 8, Teaneck Police Chief Andrew McGurr said.

Fellow workers at the site pitched in to lift the beam off their injured colleague’s leg, the chief said.

Members of the Teaneck Volunteer Ambulance Corps then took him to Hackensack University Medical Center, McGurr said.

Police, firefighters and an ALS unit from nearby Holy Name Medical Center also responded to the accident, the chief said.

OSHA was notified, as well.

A five-story affordable senior housing complex being built at the site will have 40 independent senior living apartments for those aged 62 and older, township officials say. The work is expected to be completed early next year.

The initial 911 call from the work site on Monday indicated that a crane might have been involved, but McGurr said that claim proved unfounded.

