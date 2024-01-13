Teaneck Home Invasion: Armed Robbers Tie Up Four Victims, Flee With Valuables

The home invaders – two of them armed with handguns -- came in through a rear door of the home near Tryon Park on Jan. 12, Teaneck Police Detective Sgt. James Lynch said.

Township police who were called around 3 p.m. mustered help from other area law enforcement to establish a perimeter, but the crew had apparently fled the area.

The quartet of victims sustained minor injuries and were treated at the scene by members of the Teaneck Volunteer Ambulance Corps.

Authorities didn't get into possible motivation.

The Bergen County Sheriff’s Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence as part of an investigation by Teaneck police, who are also being assisted by the county prosecutor’s office.

ANYONE who might have seen something, or has security video or information that could help investigators is asked to contact Teaneck police at (201) 837-2600.

Anonymous tips could also be given to Crime Stoppers on the group's website or by calling 844-466-6789, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

