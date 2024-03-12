Fair 59°

SHARE

Quintet From PA, NC Nabbed By Teaneck Detectives With Three Kilos Of Coke Off NJ Turnpike

Teaneck police seized three kilos of cocaine along with three men from Pennsylvania and two from North Carolina during a traffic stop.

Two vehicles traveling together were stopped by township detectives near the Glenpointe complex just off the New Jersey Turnpike during a drug investigation, Teaneck Police Chief Andrew McGurr said.

Two vehicles traveling together were stopped by township detectives near the Glenpointe complex just off the New Jersey Turnpike during a drug investigation, Teaneck Police Chief Andrew McGurr said.

Photo Credit: GoogleMaps Street View / INSET: TEANECK PD
Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories

Two vehicles traveling together were stopped by township detectives near the Glenpointe complex just off the New Jersey Turnpike during a drug investigation, Teaneck Police Chief Andrew McGurr said.

The 6½ pounds of coke had an estimated street value of about $60,000, the chief said.

Taken into custody, he said, were Elias Reyes-Diaz, 42, Nelson Ramos-Claudio, 29, and Osvaldo Reyes-Jimenez, 28, all of Reading, PA, and Gastonia, NC residents Ramon Pumarol-Rodriguez, 47, and Pedro Garcia-Crispin, 34.

Ramos-Claudio was released and the rest were sent to the Bergen County Jail on drug dealing charges.

Reyes-Diaz and Garcia-Crispin were released that same day. Reyes-Jiminez was released five days later.

ICE took custody late last week of Pumarol-Rodriguez, a Dominican national, for possible deportation, records show.

to follow Daily Voice Teaneck and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE