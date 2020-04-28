Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Wanted Teaneck Man Pulls Knife, Threatens EMTs, Police Charge

Jerry DeMarco
Enso Rodriguez
Enso Rodriguez Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy BERGEN COUNTY SHERIFF

A Teaneck man wanted on outstanding warrants grabbed a kitchen knife and threatened EMTs who’d responded to his house on a medical call, said police who took him custody.

Members of the Teaneck Volunteer Ambulance Corps (TVAC) had responded to the Griggs Avenue home Friday night on a report of a man who was feeling weak, Deputy Police Chief John Faggello said.

Rather than be treated, 36-year-old Enso Rodriguez began threatening them, Faggello said.

Opening a kitchen drawer, he grabbed a knife while shouting, “I told you to stay the f**k away from me!” the deputy chief said.

The responders fled the home and sought assistance from police, who summoned backup and established a perimeter around the residence, Faggello said.

Soon after, an officer spotted Rodriguez on the back deck.

He surrendered and was taken into custody on charges of aggravated assault on an EMT and illegal weapons possession, the deputy chief said.

Rodriguez has a criminal history in several towns, including Teaneck and Fort Lee, for drug-related offenses, records show.

Teaneck police, who found outstanding warrants on him from Little Ferry and Passaic, sent Rodriguez to the Bergen County Jail, after which a judge ordered him released pending further court action.

