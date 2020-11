VIDEO: Firefighters doused a Teaneck blaze Thursday afternoon.

Responders found flames shooting from the windows of the vacant State Street building shortly after 1 p.m.

They had the bulk of the fire knocked down within 15 minutes.

No injuries were reported.

Hackensack and Englewood firefighters were among the mutual aid responders.

