Passenger Killed, Driver Seriously Injured In Route 80 Crash

Richard Bahamonte of Hillside was pronounced dead at the scene of the eastbound crash near the Teaneck/Ridgefield Park border west of Exit 68 just after 3 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 24, NJ State Police said.

The driver, Julio Brito, 40, of Hasbrouck Heights, lost control of the Honda, which careened off the road, slammed into a concrete barrier and ended up on its roof, they said.

State Police and medics from Holy Name Medical Center tried to resuscitate both occupants.

Brito was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center.

The two right lanes were closed through the night as a State Police investigation into the cause of the crash continued.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Teaneck and receive free news updates.